The Devil Goes to Charlottesville-Allie/Dances with Tricksters

Allie/Dances with Tricksters sets the world on fire
Crushed velvet is the somber night,
so fragile in its milk star beauty,
I’m burning in the fiery angel’s arms
and to slake my thirst, I summon you
harbinger of my doom, scorpion poison,
you are the last fuck of the universe,
after only stardust and ruin is left,
the final petit mort of the Big Crunch,
and all God can do is say “Damn it all,”
and he sleeps under the Reaper’s blade,
Death has insomnia, and answers all calls
even that of a frightened girl in 2017
so far away from World’s End, but we
didn’t start the fire, the wheel must
turn, and I’m splayed between spokes
the archangel binds me with a kiss,
but you embrace me from behind, oil
rainbows and cool snakeskin slither,
you put chains back on me and shit,
this isn’t what I want, my pact with
you is out of fear…
