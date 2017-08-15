The Devil Goes to Charlottesville-Allie/Dances with Tricksters

Dances with Tricksters

Crushed velvet is the somber night,

so fragile in its milk star beauty,

I’m burning in the fiery angel’s arms

and to slake my thirst, I summon you

harbinger of my doom, scorpion poison,

you are the last fuck of the universe,

after only stardust and ruin is left,

the final petit mort of the Big Crunch,

and all God can do is say “Damn it all,”

and he sleeps under the Reaper’s blade,

Death has insomnia, and answers all calls

even that of a frightened girl in 2017

so far away from World’s End, but we

didn’t start the fire, the wheel must

turn, and I’m splayed between spokes

the archangel binds me with a kiss,

but you embrace me from behind, oil

rainbows and cool snakeskin slither,

you put chains back on me and shit,

this isn’t what I want, my pact with

you is out of fear…