Bloodletting (Revisited)

I am doing what I do best
Living inside my head
alone
in the early hours
listening to music
that breaks my heart
over and
over again
Easy to set Spotify
to repeat play
songs that do
the most damage
Feeding the longing
feeding the ache
adding old newspaper
dry wood
to the cast iron stove
where my pain and isolation
smolder
Hurting
always
hurting
Seemingly unable to stop myself
I recognize that this is a form
of psychic self-harm
emotional self-mutilation
music becomes
invisible fingernails
picking at my scabs
brutal self-talk
sharpened into knives
slices my self-esteem
self-worth
into tattered ribbons
I am an expert at drawing blood
It beads up gently
on the surface at first
before starting
to drip
before starting
to pool
before starting
to stream
The secret shame is not
that I do this at all
The secret shame is that
it is oddly comforting
familiar
like welcoming an old friend
whom I love dearly
but is a terrible influence on me
and who always stays too long
At least when I feel this pain
I am feel something
I must be alive
I must be real
and so I bleed. . .
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved