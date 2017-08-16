Thanks for your Contributions!

Free Verse ReVolution

First of all, thanks so much to those who have submitted already. You can still submit until September 10th. For now, the book is making excellent progress. Barring further submissions from you guys, this is pretty close to the final ToC.

The first excerpt, “Wards” will release on this site September 1st. The second and final excerpt, “Mania”, will be published on September 30th.

The book will release through Amazon October 24th for $9.99. All contributors will receive a copy of the book at cost.

In the meantime, you can probably catch some snippets if you follow me on Twitter or Facebook.