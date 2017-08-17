Our scars were vibing together
long before we ever learnt
how to dance..
She unearths the secrets
I didn’t know i had.
Torn up maps &
Cracked compasses
Subjugated by the unknown..
She comes with a lot
of baggage
But she packs light.
We feel on the outside
Blowing smoke on their mirrors
Our reflection isn’t fit for Kodak
It is too real & out of place
We’re the perfect faux pas.
In this reality of
Russian Roulette;
She’s the one lying
in my chamber,
Pacing with a bottle of Vodka.
Tear off this pallid skin,
She decreed..
Make me forget;
Shade me with your flaws
Be my best regret.
She was my catharsis;
When poetry couldn’t palliate
my darkness..
It was her
My Bipolar’s Mistress.
© A.G. Diedericks
2 thoughts on “Bipolar’s Mistress/A.G. Diedericks”
I love this. The depth and tone is great! Well done!
I’m glad you enjoyed it. Thank you!
