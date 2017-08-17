Bipolar’s Mistress/A.G. Diedericks

Our scars were vibing together

long before we ever learnt

how to dance..

She unearths the secrets

I didn’t know i had.

Torn up maps &

Cracked compasses

Subjugated by the unknown..

She comes with a lot

of baggage

But she packs light.

We feel on the outside

Blowing smoke on their mirrors

Our reflection isn’t fit for Kodak

It is too real & out of place

We’re the perfect faux pas.

In this reality of

Russian Roulette;

She’s the one lying

in my chamber,

Pacing with a bottle of Vodka.

Tear off this pallid skin,

She decreed..

Make me forget;

Shade me with your flaws

Be my best regret.

She was my catharsis;

When poetry couldn’t palliate

my darkness..

It was her

My Bipolar’s Mistress.

