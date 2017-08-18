When Darkness Falls

Darkness has settled in
surrounds me
The cold outside our four snug walls
frosts our windows
turns snow into a hard, white crust
The day has been long my love
I have been doing battle with the world today
I have been doing battle with myself
My body is bone-tired
My heart aches
My soul is weary
exhausted tears are a heartbeat away
Will you hold me close to your chest
Lend me your strength?
Cup my face tenderly
before kissing my forehead, my lips?
May I lay on your broad shoulder, clasped in your arms
while you whisper me a goodnight story?
Can you sing me a love song
written just for me?
Will you remind me that you are mine
and I am yours
that when we are together we are always home?
Can you gently remind me
that I am a woman worthy of your poetry?
Worthy of your love?
Until I am able to still my mind and drift off
into peaceful slumber under your watchful gaze. . .
