Blood Into Ink

You sharpen your words

into knives

lovingly caressing blade

with whetting stone

until it can split hairs

your goal

to dismember

into assorted parts

a skilled and enthusiastic butcher

you long to reduce women to

arms

legs

feet

hands

breasts

pelvis

head

mouth taped firmly shut

blindfolded

to hide reproach

judgement

in our eyes

to diminish

disempower

silence

How terrified

you must be

of our wombs

our truths

our rage

to think that complete

objectification

nothing short of carving us like

Thanksgiving turkey

can protect you