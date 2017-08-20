The Daily Song: I Don’t Have The Answers/We Are Messengers

When words fail, music speaks.

I don’t have the answers

I don’t have the answers, and maybe that’s okay

But we can search together, I’m not running away

And it’s okay to feel, the way that you do

And when you reach the end of yourself, I’ll be there too

When you can’t trust, I’ll trust for you

When you can’t move, I’ll stay with you

You’re not alone, it’s all I can say

I don’t have the answers, and maybe that’s okay

I don’t have the answers

But I can feel your heartache, I know it’s not okay

And I know you feel like you’re gonna break, but don’t pull away

And it’s okay to feel, the way that you do

When you reach the end of yourself, I’ll be there too

When you can’t trust, I’ll trust for you

When you can’t move, I’ll stay with you

You’re not alone, it’s all I can say

I don’t have the answers, and maybe that’s okay

I don’t have the answers