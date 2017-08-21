Guest Submission: Diving Deep and Surfacing

I have the honor of being the featured guest blogger on The Ink Owl today. A much shorter version of this piece was published on Brave and Reckless a few months ago. I really like this expanded version. Michael is a fabulous writer– check out more of his work
You are swift moving water
traveling through dense forest
twisting
turning
through the midnight landscape
fireflies and Luna moths
crisscross
your body
in a dazzling display
of bioluminescence
while wood nymphs
waltz on your mossy banks
to the chorus of crickets
and the hoots of snow white owls
I am the waxing moon
hanging in the indigo night
cool and remote
my silver light
glittering upon your surface
where I see myself reflected
I am almost beautiful
As you flow over rocks and logs
up hills and down vales
then rush over cliffs
where become a waterfall
you sing me a siren song
of longing
of heart’s desire
until recklessly into your depths
I plunge
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Author Bio:
- Where you are from?
- Born in Southern California, raised in Central Massachusetts and lived outside of Philadelphia for the last 27 years
- You favorite:…
View original post 84 more words