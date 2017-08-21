Guest Submission: Diving Deep and Surfacing

Posted in Poetry

I have the honor of being the featured guest blogger on The Ink Owl today. A much shorter version of this piece was published on Brave and Reckless a few months ago. I really like this expanded version. Michael is a fabulous writer– check out more of his work

The Ink Owl

image

You are swift moving water

traveling through dense forest

twisting

turning

through the midnight landscape

fireflies and Luna moths

crisscross

your body

in a dazzling display

of bioluminescence

while wood nymphs

waltz on your mossy banks

to the chorus of crickets

and the hoots of snow white owls

I am the waxing moon

hanging in the indigo night

cool and remote

my silver light

glittering upon your surface

where I see myself reflected

I am almost beautiful

As you flow over rocks and logs

up hills and down vales

then rush over cliffs

where become a waterfall

you sing me a siren song

of longing

of heart’s desire

until recklessly into your depths

I plunge

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Author Bio:

  • Where you are from?
    • Born in Southern California, raised in Central Massachusetts and lived outside of Philadelphia for the last 27 years
  • You favorite:…

View original post 84 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s