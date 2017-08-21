If I had a warning label….

The Apples in My Orchard

#BRAVEWARNINGLABELCHALLENGE – Carol Labuzzetta

If I came with a warning label, this is what it would say:

WARNING:

Extreme intensity on topics inciting passion,

Including, but not limited to:

The Environment,

Monarch Butterflies,

K-12 Education,

Transformation,

Equity, and

Giftedness.

Proceed with conversational caution,

knowing the connection might last several hours, or

result in overflowing emotions with unintelligible speech and lack of rationality.

Known to burst out laughing, crying, or even singing, but not simultaneously.

Will calm self over time.

Potentially volatile. Best taken in small doses.

Thanks to the blog Brave and Reckless for sponsoring writing challenges, of which this is my response to one! #bravewarninglabelchallenge