It’s no comfort – Samantha Lucero

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

It’s no comfort knowing that you’re buried,

deep down, taking earth around you

like blankets that fall apart and crawl.

But seasons still disrobed like actors

backstage in a play, in front of

everyone. Even with you

gone, the world moved on.

And I watched. We all did.

Forced to watch, without you,

with seasons pouring the years

between us in vanishing old flannel,

smelling like Salem filter kings,

soft.

Spring grew through us both

like a blade.

And you died in the summer.

A diamond in that box

they buried you in, deep down,

where you fall apart and crawl, too,

by now. Still waiting to be proposed,

like the plan to go back to Santa Fe.

Sometimes I wait for you to show,

maybe at the movie I go to alone,

sitting next to me when I peek over

in the flickering dark.

You could come around a…