Meet a Warrior: Introducing 1Wise-Woman

The strength of Blood Into Ink is the writers who gather here. Each member is fierce, talented and incredibly respectful and supportive of others living with a history of trauma. We believe that their stories will move and inspire you

I write under the name 1Wise-Woman.

Where do you live? What do you love about it?

I live in Western Oregon, out in the country, on 35 acres of forestland. Oregon is known for it’s beautiful scenery, from old growth forests, mountains to the Pacific Ocean. I live in an area that most would consider to be full of “hippies”. We love organic everything, local businesses, biking instead of driving, tie-dye, natural living, weed in any form (I may be the only person that does not partake), bra-less boobs and our college football team. In the area that I live, you could drive an hour west and get to…