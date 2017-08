Smell The Coffee

(#bravewarninglabelchallenge- If I Came With a Warning Label )

Here is a package

Without any baggage

Patience, love and loyalty

It’s gifts – fit for royalty

It’ll keep you enchanted

If you don’t take it for granted

Beware, of its failsafe trigger;

This package can withstand

Pressure untold

Push it too far

And chaos will unfold

Punch it more than once

And it will explode!

Copyright 2017- Vivian Zems

(Challenge here)