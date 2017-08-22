It started with fire
flickering light from the hearth
reflected in her eyes
entwined flames
echoing slow burn
of awakening
deep in her soul
sleeping dragon
roused
drowsy
but vigilant
tasting her hunger
in the air
growing awareness
of soul-thirst
parching her throat
that water
wine
could never touch
heavy shackles on her limbs
her heart
no match for dragon fire
those who sought to imprison her
returned one day
to find her gone
melted iron chains discarded
scorch marks on the floor
