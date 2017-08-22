If I Came With a Warning Label-Qwietpleez/The Qwiet Muse

The Qwiet Muse

I found this Mini Writing Prompt challenge on the Brave and Reckless blog, and as per my usual, I’m late to the party. That’s a little misleading, I usually skip parties, BUT bloggy parties – now that’s more my speed.

This prompt prompted readers and writers to wax poetic about what their warning labels might say. I actually think I would have more than one (or three). I’d be curious to see what cautions my family would warn of. I may have to follow up on that. For now, though . . .

– If I came with a warning label –

The corners would

likely be peeled

like ancient scrolls of old,

evidence of times

I’d tried to remove it.

The faded words would say

handle with care –

contents may be

fragile, combustible,

easily shattered.

Keep in a cool, quiet space

filled with light and love.

May wield…