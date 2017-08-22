At 7:40 pm on Wednesday night

my right foot went on strike

Declaring that unsafe working conditions

too much unpaid overtime

and general lack of appreciation

from the management

made continuing unacceptable

impossible even

As we were walking up a steep hill

at the time

at the end of a very long day

i was not amused

I tried flattery

cajoling

threats

and finally resorted to just dragging

my uncooperative extremity along

Muttering under my breath

the whole time

Accusing it of being churlish

acting like a petulant child

refusing to be a team player

reminding it that my left foot was tired too

but it certainly wasn’t complaining!

My right foot

finally started to cooperate again

but sulked the rest of the way home

Damn ungrateful foot

