Announcing Open Mic Night at the Go Dog Go Cafe #openmicgodoggo

Stop by the Go Dog Go Cafe this Friday for its first Open Mic Night. Both new and experienced bloggers are welcome to share their work in a warm supportive community of writers.

The Go Dog Go Cafe will be holding its first Open Mic Night on Friday, August 25th.  We want to share YOUR writing!

How to participate:

  • Write  piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction under 750 words that you would like to share at the Go Dog Go Cafe
  • Add the hashtag #openmicgodoggo
  • Publish the piece on your blog by 11:59 pm PDT on Friday, August 25th
  • In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece (we will gather them up for reposting on Go Dog Go
  • Visit the Go Dog Go Cafe and comment on the Open Mic pieces posted

