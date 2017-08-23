Announcing Open Mic Night at the Go Dog Go Cafe #openmicgodoggo

Stop by the Go Dog Go Cafe this Friday for its first Open Mic Night. Both new and experienced bloggers are welcome to share their work in a warm supportive community of writers.
How to participate:
- Write piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction under 750 words that you would like to share at the Go Dog Go Cafe
- Add the hashtag #openmicgodoggo
- Publish the piece on your blog by 11:59 pm PDT on Friday, August 25th
- In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece (we will gather them up for reposting on Go Dog Go
- Visit the Go Dog Go Cafe and comment on the Open Mic pieces posted