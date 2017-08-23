Meet Damaged Luna
I hope you know when I write this
I’m speaking to you
That I’m not screaming anymore
I’ve been ripping myself apart, I’m sure you’ve guessed.
I’ve learned to sew a few broken pieces
This leftover scar tissue feels more like a punishment
Than a savior.
I’ll always be here
You’ll always be there
But we’ll always understand
That sometimes happiness just is not enough
I know when thoughts circle you like sharks, you let them take you
You know I collect my numbers like jewels in my pockets
I know you wish I was different.
You used to tell me if I ever lost you
Scream out your name towards the night
I’ve been screaming ever since, not even the stars answer now
Once more I have been told that I am a little too much
A little too enraged, too closed, too odd
Once more I’ve sent you…
View original post 101 more words
2 thoughts on “Destructive”
I love this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too!
LikeLike