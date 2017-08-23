Destructive

Damaged_Luna

I hope you know when I write this

I’m speaking to you

That I’m not screaming anymore

I’ve been ripping myself apart, I’m sure you’ve guessed.

I’ve learned to sew a few broken pieces

This leftover scar tissue feels more like a punishment

Than a savior.

I’ll always be here

You’ll always be there

But we’ll always understand

That sometimes happiness just is not enough

I know when thoughts circle you like sharks, you let them take you

You know I collect my numbers like jewels in my pockets

I know you wish I was different.

You used to tell me if I ever lost you

Scream out your name towards the night

I’ve been screaming ever since, not even the stars answer now

Once more I have been told that I am a little too much

A little too enraged, too closed, too odd

Once more I’ve sent you…