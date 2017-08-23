Painting

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , , , ,

blue

blue is the color

of my sadness

not robin’s egg blue

too bright

too cheery

not navy blue

too flat

too traditional

i picture my blueness

a swirling cloud

of midnight blue

streaks of silver

periwinkle

on the outer edges

moving like a slowly

rotating constellation

through my head

 

it rains indoors

only over my chair

a purple rain

the drops large

iridescent

amethyst

lilac

slicking my skin

quivering

on my eyelashes

saturating

my clothes

the color puddling

beneath me

like leftover dye

from easter eggs

where is my paintbrush

a canvas

when I need them?

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s