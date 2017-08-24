Buy me a Guinness-Stephen Fuller/Stephen Fuller Poetry

Stephen Fuller

or maybe,
I think,
a bottle of wine,
red wine

[blood]

I am partial
to the intoxication
red wine offers

the blood of gods
poured into my heart
intensifies
the natural senses
replaces
what’s lost through
open
wounds

numbs
from the inside out

intoxicated
we reach for Rilke’s angels

unafraid
we fly for the sun
wax holding on our wings
in the flash of a moment
our flight
rivals the eagle’s

when the great gods of
the ancient people
left the earth to
Adam, Eve,
their sterile God and
his virgin queen,
they retreated
into the dirt
their flesh grew into vines

we harvest their tiny hearts to
arrive one step closer
to paradise

inside our flesh
the skin of the immortals
grows into armor

we cannot be defeated
with these fragile bones
holding us up on earth

we touch the angel

we do not recoil in fear

a surprise

