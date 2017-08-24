Buy me a Guinness-Stephen Fuller/Stephen Fuller Poetry

or maybe,
I think,
a bottle of wine,
red wine
[blood]
I am partial
to the intoxication
red wine offers
the blood of gods
poured into my heart
intensifies
the natural senses
replaces
what’s lost through
open
wounds
numbs
from the inside out
intoxicated
we reach for Rilke’s angels
unafraid
we fly for the sun
wax holding on our wings
in the flash of a moment
our flight
rivals the eagle’s
when the great gods of
the ancient people
left the earth to
Adam, Eve,
their sterile God and
his virgin queen,
they retreated
into the dirt
their flesh grew into vines
we harvest their tiny hearts to
arrive one step closer
to paradise
inside our flesh
the skin of the immortals
grows into armor
we cannot be defeated
with these fragile bones
holding us up on earth
we touch the angel
we do not recoil in fear
a surprise
View original post 35 more words