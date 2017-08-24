Buy me a Guinness-Stephen Fuller/Stephen Fuller Poetry

Stephen Fuller

or maybe,

I think,

a bottle of wine,

red wine

[blood]

I am partial

to the intoxication

red wine offers

the blood of gods

poured into my heart

intensifies

the natural senses

replaces

what’s lost through

open

wounds

numbs

from the inside out

intoxicated

we reach for Rilke’s angels

unafraid

we fly for the sun

wax holding on our wings

in the flash of a moment

our flight

rivals the eagle’s

when the great gods of

the ancient people

left the earth to

Adam, Eve,

their sterile God and

his virgin queen,

they retreated

into the dirt

their flesh grew into vines

we harvest their tiny hearts to

arrive one step closer

to paradise

inside our flesh

the skin of the immortals

grows into armor

we cannot be defeated

with these fragile bones

holding us up on earth

we touch the angel

we do not recoil in fear

a surprise