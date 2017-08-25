We are Live! Open Mic Night at the Go Dog Go Cafe #openmicgodoggo

Open Mic Night is live at the Go Dog Go Cafe. Both new and experienced writers are encouraged to share their work.

The Go Dog Go Cafe is holding its first Open Mic Night, today, Friday, August 25th.  We want to share YOUR writing!

How to participate:

  • Write a piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction under 750 words that you would like to share at the Go Dog Go Cafe
  • Add the hashtag #openmicgodoggo
  • Publish the piece on your blog by 11:59 pm PDT on Friday, August 25th
  • In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece (we will gather them up for reposting on Go Dog Go
  • Visit the Go Dog Go Cafe and show your support by reading and commenting on the Open Mic pieces posted

