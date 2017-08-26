Sudden Denouement Instagram and Pinterest

A Forum for Divergent Literature

Sudden Denouement, as part of our attempt to expand our social media footprint, has created an Instagram and Pinterest Account. We will continue to explore new avenues for sharing the work of all of our writings. Please check out our Instagram and our Pinterest. It is crucial that we utilize all of the media at our disposal to highlight the wonderful work of SD writers. We will continue to look at new ways to find an audience for our writers. We have, in my opinion, the best writers in the world. I feel obligated to spread the work and insure that I do everything in my power to advocated the beautiful poetry, and short fiction, of our writers. Anyone who would like to help to this end, please contact me. A special thank you to Nicole Lyons and Sperantia Zavala for their work in these in helping carry our…