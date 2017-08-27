Jasper Kerkau Reading “I am a F#cking Writer” at SD’s Showcase 8/19

Jasper Kerkau, founder of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective, reading one of my favorite pieces of his writing I am a F#cking Writer.

A Forum for Divergent Literature

Sudden Denouement held its first showcase on August 19th in Houston. The event included a night of sonic power and lush sounds from: Housing Crash, Uffizi, Super Robot Party, The Thief and the Architect, and My Twilight Pilot. We had several wonderful writers indulged the crowd,  including Chris Wise, Matt Jackson, Jasper Kerkau, and Dustin Pickering from Transcendent Zero Press. It was a magical evening of shoegaze and poetry. In a hot, overcrowded room, something very special happened, a convergence of numerous poets and musicians all interconnected, displayed their craft and created a night that all parties involved will cherish. More videos forthcoming.

