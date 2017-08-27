The Shaping of Clay

There are days

and nights

where the only thing keeping me

from sliding completely

into the abyss

from dissolving

into something

shapeless

nameless

is your skin

against my skin

your mouth

against my mouth

Grounding me

Calling me home

 

When the knowledge

of where I begin

and end

starts to slip away from me

your body remembers

who I am

Your hands

mouth

remember

the shape of me

The essence of me

The essence of us

How we fit together

 

It is fortunate for me

during this long darkness

that you are here

to guide me back

to where we live

To remake me

piece by

fragmented piece

when I have lost

the shape of myself

And that you have been

willing to do this

over and over again

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

