The 27 Club. A reflection.-Alicia Costello

Meet Alicia Costello

Alicia Costello

Delicately.

I fall through cracks, if only I was so small I could leave without a trace…

but I bump and bruise. I seize… and I exist.

I shine, an awkward wallflower. All feeling, non knowing. I beg to sever my pieces and pick up at another time.

Only to hit a wall, only to fall apart.

A broken kaleidoscope of brilliant shards.

And they note “isn’t she lovely”

and the flames cant be quieted

the burnt match is in her pocket.

She turns away

she had to wait for the wreckage to ignite

she had to pause, and inhale the smoke

she left the flames to pillage. Only when she destroys all she has built, can she ever breath.

-Alicia Costello

