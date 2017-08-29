This poem was original published on Whisper and the Roar

This piece may be triggering for those with a history of sexual trauma.

I am in a child welfare class

in graduate school

the room is full

Class starts at 4 pm

it is dim warm

my classmates and I are drowsy

we all could use a snack

some caffeine

Unexpectedly our professor puts on a film

a surprisingly graphic

about child sexual abuse

I am fine

I am fine

I am fine

I am not fine

I am rushing out of the classroom

full fight or flight

heart thudding

hands shaking

I just make it to the ladies room

the privacy of a stall

before I vomit my lunch up

in white porcelain toilet my knees sore on the cracked black and white checkerboard tile

I have never used the words

sexual abuse

in relationship to myself before

But my body is telling me a different narrative

as I sit on the cold bathroom floor

I have had lovers

who are sexual abuse survivors

I have always told myself

that what happened to me was not like

what happened to them

That drifting on the ceiling

doing my grocery list my head

while having sex

was normal That my constant need for control

was normal

That my inability to let anyone touch me

when I am feeling vulnerable

was normal

That I cannot look at pictures of myself from certain parts of my childhood

without wanting to be sick

was normal

That wanting to die when I was 12 years old

was normal

As I fight my panic in the bathroom

praying that no one else will need to use it

I am finally forced to finally admit to myself that

“Hey, maybe this is not so normal”

I am surprisingly unnerved

as though I have never seen the young woman looking back at me in the mirror

It takes me some time

to regulate my heartbeat

calm my breathing

splash cold water on my face

school my expression into something

that resembles functioning adult

before returning to class

and watching the rest of that damn film

© 2016 Revised 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved