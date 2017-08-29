Five members of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective are Houston-based and I have three other writer friends there as well as lots of extended family. Please keep the residents of the Texas coast in your prayers. Read below for concrete ways to help from my dear friend Olde Punk.
Love, prayers and strength to my fellow Texans. God be with you.
Ways to help:
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donation-items/hurricane-harvey-relief/
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey
https://ghcfdisaster.kimbia.com/hurricaneharveyrelieffund
https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/
https://disasterphilanthropy.networkforgood.com/
http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/
2 thoughts on “Texas-OldePunk/Ramjet Poetry”
Thank you dear friend 🙏. God bless Texas
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holding all our Texas friends and family in the light.
LikeLike