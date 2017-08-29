Texas-OldePunk/Ramjet Poetry

Five members of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective are Houston-based and I have three other writer friends there as well as lots of extended family.  Please keep the residents of the Texas coast in your prayers.  Read below for concrete ways to help from my dear friend Olde Punk.

Love, prayers and strength to my fellow Texans.  God be with you.

Ways to help:

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donation-items/hurricane-harvey-relief/

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

https://ghcfdisaster.kimbia.com/hurricaneharveyrelieffund

https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/

https://disasterphilanthropy.networkforgood.com/

http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/

https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/feeding-texas

 

