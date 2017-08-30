‘Far From Any Road’ – Collaboration II – S.K. Nicholas & Samantha Lucero

EPIC collaboration from Samantha Lucero and S.K. Nicholas
A Forum for Divergent Literature
When I looked into your eyes that time not long after we first met, I told myself that if I was given the chance, I would go ahead and do it. And such a thing would really impress you and make you want me even though I was just a zero.
Because the black light has been here since the beginning.
When I first discovered what you were in the early hours of the morning while drunk and on the brink, you reached inside of me and brought me back. Sounds melodramatic, I know, but before I found you it was as if I were the only one and that being a zero was all I was good for.
And it’s been burning a hole for so long.
When I swallowed what you had to say, I found a truth that had been denied me my entire life by those…
