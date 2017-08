arwenaragornstar

When I was praying

For the victims

And for the living

Forgiving

Our enemies

Refusing

To give in

To anger

& Hate

I saw Death

Grin

Pick up its scythe

And go on cutting

Indiscriminately

Enthusiastically

All the while

Laughing

At my sheer naivety

Image credit: cheo36.deviantart.com