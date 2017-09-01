Open Collaboration: Poetry Fragment 1

Most poets have scraps of verse scrawled into notebook, saved on their smartphones or floating at the bottom of a word document.  I came across a couple this morning that I had forgotten about that I  had been playing around with for a collaborative piece.  They didn’t end up working for the piece, but I liked them enough to save them.  I thought I would throw them up on WordPress and if you would like to continue the thread, please post your stanza below.

We inherit

The wordless cry

Of all our former

Selves

