Most poets have scraps of verse scrawled into notebook, saved on their smartphones or floating at the bottom of a word document. I came across a couple this morning that I had forgotten about that I had been playing around with for a collaborative piece. They didn’t end up working for the piece, but I liked them enough to save them. I thought I would throw them up on WordPress and if you would like to continue the thread, please post your stanza below.
We inherit
The wordless cry
Of all our former
Selves
One thought on “Open Collaboration: Poetry Fragment 1”
Reblogged this on Go Dog Go Café
An open writing challenge
