Open Collaboration: Poetry Fragment 3

Most poets have scraps of verse scrawled into notebook, saved on their smartphones or floating at the bottom of a word document. I came across a couple this morning that I had forgotten about that I had been playing around with for a collaborative piece. They didn’t end up working for the piece, but I liked them enough to save them. I thought I would throw them up on WordPress and if you would like to continue the thread, please post your stanza below.

The words we cannot say

will be wept

into silence between us