Tiny Rich Eras (revisited)

A shout out to my brilliant, other worldly friend Max Meunier who made anagrams of my name. How could I not write a poem using “Tiny rich eras” and “Icy in her stars”?!

I have learned something new

of souls mates of late

In the past I have thought of soul mates

in limited confines of romance

of Eros

or the love I feel for my children

The universe has recently revealed

pieces of my soul

I did not know were missing

housed in other souls in the ether

dropped them gently into my orbit

Perhaps the need was great

Perhaps I was finally stripped bare

unblinded

purified

ready for their radiance

prepared for truth

Almost instant bonds

formed

Quite unlike me

Written words become

delicate silvery safety nets

become a nurturing web

become love notes

lifelines

between lost souls now found

I am no longer known as “Icy in her star”

