Sweet, sweet madness

I splintered today like a sheet of spun sugar

smooth, glossy, transparent

my reality punctured by

sharp candy as it shattered on my lips

sweet to my tongue as it drew blood

in the soft recesses of my mouth

i accepted my medicine

swallowed the shards whole

they traveled down a trail of tears

penetrated the walls of my chest

embedded themselves deeply into my heart

stained glass knives honed like razors

able to slice through old wounds

ribboned scars

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved