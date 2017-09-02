Yellow Butterfly- Stephen Fuller/Stephen Fuller Poetry

I want to share this lovely poem from my dear friend Stephen Fuller but also the TedTalk. Trust me when I tell you to watch to the end. It has not been an easy year for me (medical problems, mental health struggles, transitions) but even during some very deep and at times scary challenges, my life has changed in amazing ways. Both in terms of reaching in and finding parts of myself I thought were gone forever and in reaching out and making connections. I have had amazing opportunities this year to grow, to connect, to take risks, to trust myself, to trust others and it does feel seismic. In many ways this has been one of the hardest years of my life but also a year where I have lived fully and embraced opportunities. And yes, I am very grateful to still be here today and to have been given such richness.