Help Stephanie Bennett-Henry Recover from Hurricane Harvey

The Lithium Chronicles

Our beautiful friend and writer Stephanie Bennett Henry desperately needs our help. She and her husband had just finished a full renovation of her childhood home and were preparing to move into it over the next coming weeks when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. She was in the flood zone. Her house consumed by water. The clean up will be long and heartbreaking and without flood insurance or help from FEMA the financial burden to redo all they’d worked so hard on is a mountainous amount.

A fund has been set up by a group of her friends and fellow writers to help her family as best we can. We ask you to please donate what you can. Every little bit helps.

Stephanie’s words have helped heal thousands, now she needs healing. The campaign was started this morning. The link is here, please offer what you can and please share…