Meet a Warrior: Introducing Nathan McCool

Blood Into Ink

The strength of Blood Into Ink is the writers who gather here. Each member is fierce, talented and incredibly respectful and supportive of others living with a history of trauma. We believe that their stories will move and inspire you.

Curator/Writer

Nathan McCool

Where do you live? What do you love about it?

In my head mostly. Somewhere between ambitious desires, the blood on my teeth that comes from biting down too hard when I think too much, and then all the days that got cast away by gods who were too ashamed to take blame for creation.

But physically, I live in Mississippi. I love the nature here. I have mountains to the north of me and oceans to the south. And everywhere around me is filled with beautiful things just waiting to be found. Rivers, streams, trees, flowers, clouds, fields, caves, animals, and amazing places for stargazing.

I…