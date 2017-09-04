Next Open Mic Night at the Go Dog Go Cafe: Friday, September 8, 2017

Open Mic Night coming up at the Go Dog Go Cafe. . .

Go Dog Go Café

The Go Dog Go Cafe will be holding its next Open Mic Night on Friday, September 8th.  We want to share YOUR writing!

How to participate:

  • Write a piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction under 750 words that you would like to share at the Go Dog Go Cafe
  • Link back to this post
  • Publish the piece on your blog by 11:59 pm PDT on Friday, August 25th
  • In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece (we will gather them up for reposting on Go Dog Go
  • Visit the Go Dog Go Cafe and show your love and respect for the other Open Mic pieces posted
  • Enjoy!

