by Lois Linkens and Christine Ray

sleep stalks me, finds me an easy target

slinks in to drag me under, into the depths

where unknown dangers lurk in my unconscious

what murkiness lies behind my drooping lashes,

what shadows hide between each whistling breath?

what sharpness snuggles buried

among the feathers in my pillow,

what traps will soon ensnare

and dangle me, just feet from death?

they hook me, by the ankle

and suspend me from the tree of dreams,

around which serpents rattle, tigers prowl,

insects scuttle, poisonous, foul.

blood rushing to my head

cheeks flushed

heart thundering

as i dangle helpless

great cats bat their armored paws

at my flailing hair

like beggars round a campfire.

their claws pull and snag –

draw drops of blood

that quench night blooming jasmine

waiting below

i wake with a start. temples throb and pulse,

the bed is dry as…