Spoken Word Spotlight: I’m Afraid/Billy Pilgrim with The Heartsease Kid

It is no secret that I am a huge fan of spoken word poetry and that if I had a little more time (and a maybe a little more ovaries), I’d be out at Poetry Slams. I was contacted today by Billy Pilgrim with The Heartsease Kid. They are a Norwich based duo who combine spoken word poetry and digital music, which in their own words is an attempt to create a form that is accessible to a wider audience. They just launched a WordPress site and you can check them out on YouTube and SoundCloud. I kind of love what they are doing and it is my honor to introduce them to you.