Spoken Word Spotlight: I’m Afraid/Billy Pilgrim with The Heartsease Kid

Posted in Friends of Brave and Reckless, Spoken WordTagged , , , ,

It is no secret that I am a huge fan of spoken word poetry and that if I had a little more time (and a maybe a little more ovaries), I’d be out at Poetry Slams.  I was contacted today by Billy Pilgrim with The Heartsease Kid.  They are a Norwich based duo who combine spoken word poetry and digital music, which in their own words is an attempt to create a form that is accessible to a wider audience.  They just launched a WordPress site and you can check them out on YouTube and SoundCloud.  I kind of love what they are doing and it is my honor to introduce them to you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s