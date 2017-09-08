We are Live! Open Mic Night at the Go Dog Go Cafe #openmicgodoggo

Open Mic at the Go Dog Go Cafe. New and experienced writers encouraged to participate.
Welcome to the Go Dog Go Cafe’s second Open Mic Night, today, Friday, September 8th. This is your opportunity to share your writing at the Go Dog Go Cafe and we hope many of you will participate.!
How to participate:
- Write a piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction under 750 words that you would like to share at the Go Dog Go Cafe
- Link back to this post
- Publish the piece on your blog by 11:59 pm PDT on Friday, September 8th
- In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece (we will gather them up for reposting on Go Dog Go
- Visit the Go Dog Go Cafe and show your love and respect for the other Open Mic pieces posted
- Enjoy!