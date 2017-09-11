Blocked

Blank screen

looks reproachfully at me

You are a writer it says

So write

I rub stiff hands

Tender wrists

Sore knees

Knead knots in my back

Feel weight of mental fog

pushing down

suspending my thoughts

like bees in liquid amber

I’m blocked I retort

Too tired

Too much pain

Too fuzzy

Blank screen raises eyebrow

That never stopped you before

Are you having a pity party this morning? it asks

Or are you just avoiding something?

Damn screen

Who asked you anyway?

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

