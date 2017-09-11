Evolution – Aurora Phoenix

Gorgeous wordplay from Aurora Phoenix/Sudden Denouement
I was a corporal corpse
disposable
I thought I was a woman
flawed
yet substantive
solid
quivering with fear
clotted cream cellulite
I had plotted a course
plodding
methodical
the world split up
and I was no more
not woman
not human
no longer actual
factual
incarnate
just the antagonist
in a surreal nightmare
I ceased reviewing
past portfolios
threw wide the sashes
shuttering the future
I am no longer myself
not woman
not human
incarnate
I am elemental
bounteous
essence of munificence
reviving as I flow
redolent
of jasmine and petrichor
scented essential
[Aurora Phoenix: I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, prior to the decimation of my world when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity. I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”
