Evolution – Aurora Phoenix

I was a corporal corpse

disposable

I thought I was a woman

flawed

yet substantive

solid

quivering with fear

clotted cream cellulite

I had plotted a course

plodding

methodical

the world split up

and I was no more

not woman

not human

no longer actual

factual

incarnate

just the antagonist

in a surreal nightmare

I ceased reviewing

past portfolios

threw wide the sashes

shuttering the future

I am no longer myself

not woman

not human

incarnate

I am elemental

bounteous

essence of munificence

reviving as I flow

redolent

of jasmine and petrichor

scented essential

[Aurora Phoenix: I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, prior to the decimation of my world when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity. I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”