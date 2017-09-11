The Larkspur Horne

She’s got her heartbeats timed, rural baby waking, traveling, drinking,

buying instead of baking pie, burning her toast and rolling up

a dozen pink socks, a six pack of infantile dreams

that never left; she drove right on through her teens

and now languishes in her twenties,

went international and cross-country, went scuba diving

in Máncora, Peru, but never shook off the little ghost.

She’s still seeking

that adult high.

She’s iGen, with two Bachelors and going for her Masters, but she’s still bouncing

from cashier to cashier to Patreon, galvanized by pro-women

pop-culture icons, weighing herself five times a day,

counting Likes, Pins, Hearts, Right Swipes, Followers, Hits, Shares;

she’s lonely, but tries not to be afraid. Licks the sovereign blanc

from her lips and gives sad boys the finger, makes her signature

bubbly and large, thick and dashing.

She keeps her jets cool.

Inside,

she’s thrashing, popping anxiety…