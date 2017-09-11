RamJet Poetry

World’s twin bastions

wounded phoenixes

ridden by shadows

plummet on evil wind

casting thunder into cloudless sky

a quaking of steel roots

and iron limbs

downtown sandstorm in the boroughs

the taste of dust

and ashes in my mouth

Pulverulent colossi groaning from

the bloody hands of undead men,

tainting a loving belief

seek with daggers of speed

to murder those pictures

of an ideal

The hymn of great sorrows

mirrored in every home

victims and heroes all

lay down that eve in burial shroud

the taste of tears and ashes

in our mouthes

And where

do good men seek

a reason for atrocity bound

innocence claimed for nothing

but the taste of dust

and ashes

fires burned at the peaks

broken angels falling to earth

and all who bore witness

could do naught but weep

for what was undone

a kingdom forever changed

by the taste of dust

and…