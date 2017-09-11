Reverent beauty from OldePunk of RamJet Poetry
World’s twin bastions
wounded phoenixes
ridden by shadows
plummet on evil wind
casting thunder into cloudless sky
a quaking of steel roots
and iron limbs
downtown sandstorm in the boroughs
the taste of dust
and ashes in my mouth
Pulverulent colossi groaning from
the bloody hands of undead men,
tainting a loving belief
seek with daggers of speed
to murder those pictures
of an ideal
The hymn of great sorrows
mirrored in every home
victims and heroes all
lay down that eve in burial shroud
the taste of tears and ashes
in our mouthes
And where
do good men seek
a reason for atrocity bound
innocence claimed for nothing
but the taste of dust
and ashes
fires burned at the peaks
broken angels falling to earth
and all who bore witness
could do naught but weep
for what was undone
a kingdom forever changed
by the taste of dust
and…
