Flight of Icarus

There is an unexpected beauty

to the unraveling

freedom in becoming

boneless

shapeless

unmoored

untethered

to here

to now

Feel like my soul

could explode out of my chest in an explosion of light

Could fly

could soar

reach for the heavens, the sun

like Icarus

before the wax melts

and I return to the

tumbling freefall

praying that I lose consciousness

before I slam

into the ground

broken

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved