There is an unexpected beauty
to the unraveling
freedom in becoming
boneless
shapeless
unmoored
untethered
to here
to now
Feel like my soul
could explode out of my chest in an explosion of light
Could fly
could soar
reach for the heavens, the sun
like Icarus
before the wax melts
and I return to the
tumbling freefall
praying that I lose consciousness
before I slam
into the ground
broken
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Flight of Icarus”
Well, extremely satisfactory pleasures always have their consequences, and we can only wish for feeling them without paying the right price.
Interesting interpretation– this actually written about a rapid descent into depression
