Bellyful – Kindra M. Austin

Excuse my protrusion; I suffer intrusion

of demons mine, and yours forced between my teeth.

I masticate while you masturbate;

fun to watch me swallow, innit?

Pour a stiff drink,

something acetic

acid—

make my stomach into plastic

lined landfill, non-biodegradable.

I’ll die bloated with a bellyful of demons,

immortal.

[ Kindra M. Austin is an author (information on her book can be found here) artist, and a Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan—Go Detroit Red Wings! She likes her drinks corpse stiff, music loud as fuck, and classic big block muscle cars. You can find her filing through the souls of the slain at poems and paragraphs.]