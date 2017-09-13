my curves have been
morphing into hard lines
with sharp edges
my inner terrain becoming an Escher drawing
stairways going nowhere
no sense of up, of down
utterly disorienting
but always an ominous sense
that there is a hidden truth
all these optical illusions are diverting
my eyes from
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Escher image is from the North Carolina Museum of Art
4 thoughts on “Optical Illlusion”
A beautiful flesh can always seem like a rage of youth, but beneath lies secrets, hidden from those who rely only to the physical.
You continue to make me think about these poems in new ways. This was written about past trauma and flashbacks.
I find it an interesting way to pass the time, especially with the amount of quality poems you produce. And you may find that having new perspectives on these mirrors of the past lessens the pain and bring you a more positive approach in life.
I find that writing about my experiences, especially the hard ones, very liberating. My silence benefits no one. My writing viscerally and honestly may make someone else feel less alone, less isolated. That is a powerful thing.
