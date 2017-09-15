Max Meunier dazzles with words on Sudden Denouement
A Forum for Divergent Literature
Sentence of Sentience – Max Meunier
what have i
but quieted inquiries
hollowed
and echoed
through vales
of a sub-violet druse
of aversion
no tangible touch
to form valid expression
intentions adrift
amid merciless
miles of mutable morass
from which somnolous streams
softly spill
forth eclipses
in lapses
bereft of availing account
where whims slowly waft
beyond walled apparitions
fled from partition
to form in summation
a dormant despair
born of quiet desperation
awaiting conclusion
in sediments muring
a freedom reprieved
of sententious ideal
for what purpose plausible
peers within prisms
but spectacle
cradling consciences captious
enraptured in casting incessant goodbyes
alas
i digress
lest my thoughts
become i
[image credit: Wilhelm Kotarbinski]
Max states: “I write about the things going on in my life. I am a feminist, humanist, cat loving musician bound by whimsy and the incessant analysis of hyper-vigilant observations. I am obsessed with words and rhythmically woven…
