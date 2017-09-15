A Forum for Divergent Literature

Sentence of Sentience – Max Meunier

what have i

but quieted inquiries

hollowed

and echoed

through vales

of a sub-violet druse

of aversion

no tangible touch

to form valid expression

intentions adrift

amid merciless

miles of mutable morass

from which somnolous streams

softly spill

forth eclipses

in lapses

bereft of availing account

where whims slowly waft

beyond walled apparitions

fled from partition

to form in summation

a dormant despair

born of quiet desperation

awaiting conclusion

in sediments muring

a freedom reprieved

of sententious ideal

for what purpose plausible

peers within prisms

but spectacle

cradling consciences captious

enraptured in casting incessant goodbyes

alas

i digress

lest my thoughts

become i

[image credit: Wilhelm Kotarbinski]

Max states: “I write about the things going on in my life. I am a feminist, humanist, cat loving musician bound by whimsy and the incessant analysis of hyper-vigilant observations. I am obsessed with words and rhythmically woven…