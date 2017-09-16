Autumn Winds and Grey Skies-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

Posted in Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged , ,

Beauty from Nicole Lyons

The Lithium Chronicles

When autumn winds
have stolen
summer’s last kiss
I will find you
again in my dreams;
over and over past
thousands of Thursdays,
until I can meet you
under grey skies
and flaming trees.

© Nicole Lyons 2017

View original post

One thought on “Autumn Winds and Grey Skies-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s