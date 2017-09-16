Beauty from Nicole Lyons
When autumn winds
have stolen
summer’s last kiss
I will find you
again in my dreams;
over and over past
thousands of Thursdays,
until I can meet you
under grey skies
and flaming trees.
© Nicole Lyons 2017
One thought on “Autumn Winds and Grey Skies-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles”
Love this. Autumn set aflame with your words.
LikeLike