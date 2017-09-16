Dragons and Peonies

The skin I am in

Longs to become acquainted

With the skin you are in

Our eyes meet

Across the room

And I forget that

We are not alone

We came tonight with

A larger group of friends

But we are increasingly

Attuned to each other

There is something in the air

Tonight

I like the

Boldness of your gaze

As you keep catching my eye

Your snaggle tooth grin

The sound of your laughter

At some inside joke

The tantalizing glimpse

Of ink peeking out of

Your shirt sleeve

I wonder what it will look like

Lined up against the ink

On my arm

My gentle peonies

Against your fiery dragon

Your jeans and ironic tee

Hint of lanky muscles

Of steel

That I think will fit nicely

Against my curves

I cannot stop the smile

And slight blush from

Crossing my face

You seem to be

Reading my mind

Across the room

Your cocked eyebrow

And slow lazy smile

Indicate to me

That you are as

Distracted by me

As I am by you

I watch you make your

Excuses

To your friends

That you have been

Only half paying attention to

Before you saunter

My way

When you are finally

Standing in front of me

I feel the warmth coming

Off your body

Catch a whiff of your clean scent

There is a sparkle in your eye

“Shall we?” is all you need to say

It feels as natural as breathing

When you reach for my hand

And we leave this crowd behind

Aware only of each other

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved