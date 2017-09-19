A Convenient Marriage – Lois E. Linkins

A Forum for Divergent Literature

we sleep in separate beds,

to clear our clouded heads.

we keep our secrets wrapped

in gaudy signatures and glasses cracked

over organ flourishes.

we have rooms upon rooms,

some shortage of love

made up in statement wallpaper and bespoke furniture.

the sweeping staircase

holds centre place,

a marble decoy

feels as cold as the flesh

behind the welcome and the wine;

we keep our hands apart,

modern art

stands for wedding photos developed unseen,

money sadly spent

on a white pretence

that fill so many baby dreams;

tradition screams.

mais oui,

it seems that playground jests

have found their poorest manifest

in our little life of theatre.

mama, he thinks our homespun play

is swallowed like tequila,

he believes the empty nursery unnoticed,

sitting in his claw-foot bathtub

with a beard of bubbles,

oblivious to the pool of mockery

in which he is submerged;

mama, it would not take…